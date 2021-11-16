LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new safety feature at the Elizabethtown Regional Airport at Addington Field is expected to make way for future development.
The feature, called Instrument Landing System (ILS), was activated at the airport in Hardin County on Wednesday. The system acts a short-range guide for a variety of planes to help them approach a runway at night or in bad weather.
"I think it's great because it enhances safety all the way around. It will make more people want to use this airport," Elizabethtown Regional Airport board member Donald Cox said. "You know, this really changes the ballgame for getting in here in inclement weather."
Airport officials said the system will allow more aircrafts to come into Elizabethtown.
The new addition was funded by the City of Elizabethtown and approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.
