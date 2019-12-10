LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs and the Fund for the Arts are launching a new series to support the local arts.
The "Opening Night Series" will support Actors Theatre of Louisville's 2020 Humana Festival, the Louisville Ballet and Kentucky Shakespeare.
The three organizations will join hundreds of other local artists to perform at Churchill Downs' 2020 opening night, which kicks off Derby week celebrations.
Opening night is Saturday, April 25. Tickets start at $19.
