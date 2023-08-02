LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big trucks won't be able to use the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge that connects Floyd and Clark counties.
The Floyd County Commissioners passed an ordinance to put a 14-ton weight limit on the bridge. The busy bridge has closed for major repairs several times this year.
The commissioners said large trucks carrying heavy loads have caused excessive damage.
The ordinance said the engineers tasked with repairing the bridge support the restrictions.
School buses will still be able to travel across the bridge. If large trucks are caught crossing, drivers could be fined.
