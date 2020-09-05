LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An armed Black militia group has marched to Churchill Downs just hours before the 146th Kentucky Derby will run without spectators.
The group known as the NFAC, which stands for "Not F***ing Around Coalition," was in the city in July protesting injustice in the Breonna Taylor case and said it would return if Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron didn’t complete the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death.
About 200 members – dressed all in black from boots to masks – have shown up so far.
The group staged outside Churchill Downs, where police are in formation at Central Avenue. The NFAC and police are separated by a chainlink fence.
A separate armed militia, mostly white with some members who displayed Three Percenter insignia, had marched on Jefferson Square Park hours earlier Saturday. A leader of the "American Freedom Fighters" told protesters there that they expected to confront the NFAC there.
As the NFAC did a “weapons check," one of the leaders said, “If you’re only carrying a pistol, you will not be allowed in this formation.”
On July 25, the NFAC's leader, John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson, said if Cameron didn't complete the investigation into Taylor's death in four weeks, the city would burn.
During that protest, three members were injured in gunfire, which Johnson said occurred after a member passed out from the heat and dropped his gun. LMPD is investigating.
Grandmaster Jay calling out different states to join in this formation in the park. Largest group came from Georgia. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/8oOhM7xMnZ— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) September 5, 2020
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.