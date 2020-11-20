LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NFL player and former U of L Cardinal Jamon Brown is giving away free turkeys this weekend.
The Louisville native and fifthyear offensive lineman with the Atlanta Falcons is hosting his Inaugural Turkey Drive this Saturday, Nov. 21, in the Portland neighborhood.
The drive will be held at the Creation Center at 2500 Portland Avenue from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Jamon Brown Foundation has teamed with Joey Wagner's 7th Annual Turkey Stock to give away 100 turkeys, along with vegetables bread and drinks, with the assistance of Kentucky Harvest.
The food will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. Both a drive-thru and pickup option will be offered.
Scholar Prep Academy, A-one Allstars and the Delta Foundation are also taking part in the event.
For more information on the Jamon Brown Foundation, CLICK HERE.
