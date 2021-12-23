COTTONGIM FUNERAL - 12-22-2021 1.jpg

Louisville Metro Police officers carry Officer Zachary Cottongim from Southeast Christian Church following his funeral.  Dec. 22, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No charges are expected to be filed after a Louisville Metro Police officer was struck and killed on Interstate 64 on Dec. 18.

LMPD First Division officer Zachary Cottongim was hit by a vehicle after police say a driver lost control just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning. He was outside of his police cruiser "conducting an investigation of a vehicle" on I-64 West at Mellwood Avenue, when he was hit.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said in a statement to WDRB that "as of this time, no charges are expected in this incident."

Cottongim, 29, died at University of Louisville Hospital hours after the crash. He was laid to rest with full honors at the historic Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands on Wednesday.

"The facts of the incident are still being determined by the LMPD Traffic. According to the lead investigator, Ofc. Cottongim had a self-initiated run on a wrecked vehicle from a previous incident at that location the night before," Ellis said in the statement.

Initial reports that the accident was a "hit and run" were corrected by LMPD after the crash. It has not given details about the driver or the circumstances of what happened.

Cottongim leaves behind his wife, Jamie, and two young sons, Riley and Alexander.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation set up a fund for the family. As of Thursday morning, it had collected more than $75,000. Click here to make a donation or to find out more. 

