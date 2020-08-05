LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The decision to run the Indianapolis 500 without fans this year will cost businesses millions of dollars in revenue.
“We know it’s a healthy eight or nine figures in economic impact that Indianapolis enjoys on an annual basis,” said Chris Gahl, senior vice president of Visit Indy.
In Speedway, homeowners and local organizations rely on packed parking lots while local restaurants rely on crowded tables, according to a story by Fox59.
“There’s certainly an economic impact to everyone in town,” said Speedway Town Manager Carlos May.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has a capacity of 300,000. Officials initially wanted to curb attendance to 25%, but this week decided to hold the race, which has a 104 year tradition, without fans.
“It certainly impacts the community members, the business owners in town, and the volunteers that use this to raise money for their profit and nonprofit organizations,” May said.
Indy 500 parking generates big bucks for Speedway High School’s athletic budget. Race day alone pulls in nearly $20,000.
“The race has been run for 103 or 104 years,” said Brian Avery, the school’s athletic director. “So to anticipate for some reason that it wouldn’t be, pre-COVID, really wasn’t in our thinking.”
This year, Indianapolis will have to get by without what they’ve come to know. As fans turn on the TV to watch the 104th running, they’ll have their eyes set on the 105th.
Racing fan Judy Perfetto said, “Maybe we’ll just have to wait until next May.”
