LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Seymour High School were on lockdown for several hours Friday someone reported a gun at school.
The Seymour Police Department said there was no active shooter, and nobody was hurt.
Students overheard a threat from a student, who they thought might have a gun. Police were called, and a search of the school didn't turn up a gun.
Police said they believe the student was just making a verbal threat. No charges have been filed.
Seymour High School Principal Greg Prange sent a statement to the school community once the all-clear was given:
Dear Students and Parents:
This afternoon Seymour High School administrators and School Resource officers (SROs) received information concerning a possible threat to our school. Students who overheard these comments quickly reported this information. SHS administrators and SROs have investigated the situation and parents were contacted. Collaborative efforts between SHS administration, SROs, Jackson County Emergency Management, Jackson County Sheriff department, Seymour Police department, Brownstown Police Department, and cooperative parents revealed the potential threat and the handling of the situation.
At no time were any Seymour High School students, staff, or facilities in danger. Parents, please maintain open lines of communication with your teenagers. Our society has evolved to the point that any and every threat is taken seriously and we deal with them in a swift and definitive manner. We do not take any threat lightly and are very appreciative of students who “see something, say something.”
We appreciate your help, understanding, patience, and prayers as we work as a team, with parents, to educate our youth. Thank you again for your help.
Sincerely,
Greg Prange
Principal
The lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.