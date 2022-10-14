LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured in a house fire Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville Fire Department said.
Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, said crews were dispatched to a fire in the 600 block of South 39th Street at 7:11 a.m. Firefighters arrived within three minutes of the call and found a heavy fire at a two-story vacant house, which was also near another vacant home.
Cooper said firefighters made quick entry and searched the buildings before starting an "interior fire attack." Firefighters used exposure lines to protect neighboring property.
It took 24 minutes for 25 firefighters to bring the fire under control, Cooper said.
The house where the main fire occurred had extensive damage, but the nearby home had only minor damage to the siding.
Louisville Fire Department Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.