CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- New resources are being brought in the help search for missing 16-year-old kayaker, Jacob Stover, along the Ohio River.
Stover disappeared Sunday, Jan. 10, while kayaking on the river.
Search crews have located his kayak, but there have been no signs of Stover. This week, the Louisville Fire Department joined Louisville Metro Police in the ongoing search.
LMPD said the U.S. Coast Guard and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are continuing their efforts as well. Crews have searched by air, land and water since Stover disappeared. Many volunteers have brought drones and scopes as well.
Wendy Treinen, a spokesperson for the Stover family, shared several pictures Monday of items believed to be with Stover when he went missing. Search crews are asking people to keep an eye out for items such as a tackle box, rod and reel, and black boots. A list of exact items can be found here.
Treinen said a nonprofit from Wisconsin called Bruce's Legacy arrived this week to further assist with the search for Stover.
"We are excited to be able to have the resources of a nonprofit organization called Bruce's Legacy to join us here in the search," Treinen said. "Bruce's Legacy has some sophisticated sonar equipment that is able reach 100 feet on each side of the boat and look in the water for us safely, and that's what we're desperately in need of right now is some answers to figure out what is in the river and what we're able to find as answers in the search."
Treinen said the organization is able to get into access to more areas for the search.
"It is not without the great cooperation from LMPD and local law enforcement agencies to allow them to search in these restricted areas of the river," she said.
For a direct link to the Bruce's Legacy website, click here.
Treinen said K-9 crews have also been part of the search efforts. A Facebook page called "Search for Jake Stover" has been created to post updates. There is also a website dedicated to sharing information in the search for Stover. Click here for a direct link to the Jacob Stover website.
Related Stories:
- Louisville Fire Department joins search for missing 16-year-old kayaker
- IMAGES: 16-year-old kayaker still missing; here's a list of items believed to be with him
- Police issue safety warning during search for missing teen kayaker
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.