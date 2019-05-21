LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nothern Indiana boy is selling popcorn to help pay for his grandfather's medical expenses.
Owen Holmes wants to raise money to help his grandfather, Daniel Holmes, who needs a heart transplant. The 9-year-old wants him to focus on his health and not his bills.
So Owen and his mom reached out to Shirley's Gourmet Popcorn in their hometown of Goshen. Now he has been going to the shop every day after school, buying popcorn and delivering to people around town. And it's working. He has raised more than half of his $500 goal.
Owen says he and his grandfather are close. One of their favorite things to do is build rockets and launch them in the park.
"I just hope we're able to make it through, and I just hope he'll be able to make more model rockets again. So that's one of my biggest memories," he says.
The family also set up a fundraising page at Help Hope Live.
A fundraiser planned for Saturday at the Goshen, Indiana VFW is sold out.
