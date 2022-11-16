LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is dealing with a "very rapid escalation" of flu cases.
Right now, doctors said they're seeing more cases of the flu than COVID-19. Just last week, Norton hospitals saw 2,200 flu cases, a 50% increase from the week before.
As of Wednesday, Norton has seen 750 flu cases just this week. They're seeing kids get the virus just like adults, with patients showing classic symptoms such as fever, chills and body aches.
Norton has also seen some patients testing positive for both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
Doctors said there are two reasons for the spike. They said the strain of the flu this year is worse than others have been in the past. They also cite people being masked up because of COVID-19 over the past few years as a reason for fewer cases.
But, doctors said, the holidays could complicate matters even further.
"I think, as people get in larger groups and closer together, it's bound to increase," said Dr. Mary Rademaker, medical director at Norton Immediate Care.
Experts are offering tips for people to be mindful of as the holiday season approaches.
"It is important to be mindful of how many cases there are right now, and, if you're sick, or if a family member is sick, it might be best to stay home," said Dr. Healther Felton with Norton Children's Medical Associates.
It takes about two weeks after getting the flu shot for your body to develop immunity, doctors said.
"I think getting your vaccines are really important," Felton said. "Getting a flu shot and getting a COVID vaccine. The COVID vaccine is approved for children as young as six months old. Children as young as five can get the updated bivalent booster, which I also recommend. I think those are important preventative measures you can take to prevent a last-minute illness that could cause you to miss a holiday."
While flu cases ramp up, Norton doctors said RSV cases are starting to level off in Louisville.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.