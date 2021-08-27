LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After initially posting an updated policy requiring visitors be vaccinated at all Norton Healthcare facilities, the healthcare giant now says it is optional.
On Friday morning, Norton posted a new visitors policy that stated vaccinations and masks would be required for visitors only to change it less than an hour later stating that visitors "should be vaccinated" but that it would not be required.
The change happened about an hour after the policy requiring vaccinations was posted on the Norton Healthcare website.
"All visitors to Norton Healthcare adult and children hospitals and outpatient care areas must be vaccinated in addition to wearing a mask," the original policy stated.
It was later changed on the website to state "all visitors to Norton Healthcare adult and children hospitals and outpatient care areas should be vaccinated in addition to wearing a mask."
A statement from Norton did not elaborate on why the change happened.
"As we have for many months, we encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is not a requirement of our visitor policy at this time," the statement said.
