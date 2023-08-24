LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, sends tens of thousands of young children to the hospital each year.
The respiratory virus can be dangerous, and even deadly, but recent medical breakthroughs could help you protect your family. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first RSV vaccine for pregnant women.
The goal is to help newborns fight off the virus by giving them some protection through their mothers.
Studies show this new vaccine is 82% effective at protecting infants against severe RSV during the first three months of life and nearly 70% effective for the first six months of life.
Doctors said this is great news.
"Babies can't make their own antibodies when they're first born," said Dr. Kristi Horlander, a Norton Healthcare OBGYN. "It takes a little bit of time. So, to give them that passive immunity for something that's so significant is really exciting."
Earlier this month, a monoclonal antibody injection — which is not a vaccine — was also approved to help infants and young children fight the virus.
It can be given to infants at birth and high-risk children up to the age of two.
It's expected to be available before this year’s peak RSV season and has been shown to prevent severe illness for five months.
