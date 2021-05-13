LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 3,000 kids ages 12 and up are scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine through Norton Healthcare.
"My emotions are running high," said Dr. Daniel Blatt, a pediatric infectious diseases physician for Norton Children's Hospital. "This is really a wonderful, wonderful step in the right direction for the health of our community."
Health professionals began administering those those shots Thursday morning. There are six Norton Healthcare locations currently providing the vaccine to kids, and on Thursday, the Breckinridge Lane location alone will give nearly 250 shots to kids ages 12 and up. In total, all six locations are expected to administer nearly 600 vaccinations by the end of the day, with nearly 700 appointments already scheduled for Friday.
Kentucky began opening opening up COVID-19 vaccines to children of ages 12-15 on Thursday, after the Pfizer dose was approved for the age group. Norton Healthcare was one of the first in the state to begin administering the shot to that population.
"Children are smart," Dr. Blatt said, "and hopefully they're encouraging their parents to get them signed up for the vaccine -- and it looks like they are.
The healthcare system has nearly 3,500 kids, ages 12 to 17, signed up across six locations for the shot so far.
"It's really a wonderful opportunity for our community to move beyond the pandemic and make our children, and even the people around our children, much safer," Dr. Blatt said.
At the Breckenridge Lane clinic, it was all smiles -- behind masks -- as children got their first shots.
"I like playing sports, and sometimes COVID is kind of holding me back, so this is definitely going to help," said 15-year-old Addison Jarlove.
"Now I can actually see all of my friends," said 13-year-old Tatiana Hamilton. "It won't have to be a hybrid schedule."
"This has affected our lives, and by getting it, it's getting everything back to normal," said 13-year-old Maggie Young.
Many of the kids say the vaccine is a hot topic of conversation in their classrooms with friends.
"I'll probably brag about it a little bit, but not too much because I think I'm the first kid in my class to get it, and it's really exciting for me," Young said.
A parent or guardian has to sign their child up for an appointment.
Dr. Blatt says vaccine hesitancy in parents is playing a role in whether or not their child gets vaccinated.
"I think it's tough to tell parents how to take care of their children," Dr. Blatt said. "The one thing we can say very confidently is that the vaccine is very safe in children and in adults. They will protect children nearly 100 percent of the time against COVID-19."
As someone who has watched children suffer from COVID-19, Dr. Blatt says this moment is one he'll always remember.
"I think everyone deserves to be proud of this moment," he says.
Norton says it still has appointments available for kids to get the vaccine.
To register your child, CLICK HERE.
