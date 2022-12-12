LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare has been named the first Advanced Orthopedic & Spine Center of Excellence in the country by the national accrediting body DNV.
The designation is given to organizations that demonstrate excellence in diagnostic services, surgical services and therapies related to orthopedic and spine care. To receive the designation, an organization must have three separate advanced certifications from DNV in at least three separate advanced programs. Norton Healthcare received certifications for advanced hip and knee replacement surgery, advanced shoulder surgery and advanced spine surgery.
“Our providers and caregivers constantly work to provide high-quality orthopedic and spine services,” said Cyna Khalily, M.D., who is the medical director of adult reconstructive and total joint replacement at Norton Orthopedic Institute. “This includes great effort toward the health and safety of everyone who trusts us with their care. We’re pleased to receive designation that affirms that excellence.”
The DNV advanced orthopedic and spine requirements were established using guidelines and recommendations from organizations such as the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, ERAS Society, North American Spine Society, American Society of Anesthesiologists and relevant requirements of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Conditions of Participation for Hospitals.
“Achieving designation shows a commitment to excellence,” said Kelly Proctor, president, DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “It helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”
