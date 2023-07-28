LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students across Kentuckiana are heading back to the classroom, which means back-to-school illnesses are also on the horizon.
Dr. Joshua Yuen, with Norton Healthcare, said the start of a new school year usually brings an uptick in upper-respiratory infections, ear infections, colds and strep throat, illnesses which can spread quickly.
The primary care physician said many adult patients often turn to preventatives like zinc, vitamin C and probiotics so they don't catch what their kids come home with. He said, for the most part, those aren't necessary and recommends taking other steps.
"Making sure that you are getting appropriate sleep. Not six hours, seven (to) eight hours for adults, and then you want to adjust that for our children," Yuen said. "We want to make sure they are well rested because we know sleep deprivation has an effect on your immune system."
He added that exercise and healthy eating go a long way in keeping the doctor away. He also said to make sure you're washing your hands thoroughly.
