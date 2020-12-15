LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday morning.
Workers unboxed the vaccines that were delivered and put them in the freezer.
Norton plans to start vaccinating employees in phases, starting Wednesday. Employees with the greatest risk of exposure to confirmed COVID-19 patients will get the vaccine first.
