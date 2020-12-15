covid vaccine dose 12-15-20 ap.jpeg

A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday morning.

Workers unboxed the vaccines that were delivered and put them in the freezer.

Norton plans to start vaccinating employees in phases, starting Wednesday. Employees with the greatest risk of exposure to confirmed COVID-19 patients will get the vaccine first.

