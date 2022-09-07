LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said it will soon share the results of a four-month survey that gathered input on its new planned hospital in west Louisville.
As construction continues on the new new hospital — the first in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933 — the health care system surveyed health care providers, families and local leaders from May through Sept. 1. Norton said it will use those surveys to help identify services that will benefit the community at the new facility at Broadway and 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.
Services are already set to include primary care offices, an emergency room and specialty care, including women's health and cardiology. The hospital will have 20 inpatient beds, a 24-hour emergency department with 15 beds, four operating rooms, lab services and a chapel. There will also be primary care, OB/GYN care, and specialty care clinics.
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will also open its Opportunity Campus in late 2023, and construction began last month. There will be financial services, child care, job training, an onsite cafeteria, expungement services and mentoring all under one roof.
