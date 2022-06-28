LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are taking shape for the Goodwill Opportunity Campus in west Louisville that will be home to a new Norton Healthcare hospital.
A groundbreaking was held on Tuesday at 28th and Broadway in the city's Parkland neighborhood for the $100 million project.
Organizers say the campus is being built to focus on an underserved community that will soon have access to healthcare and a one-stop shop for things like haircuts, dental care and financial services.
The ceremony featured Gov. Andy Beshear along with other state leaders celebrating Norton Healthcare and Goodwill industries of Kentucky's partnership.
It's being dubbed an "opportunity campus" that will house Goodwill's headquarters, along with a host of community organizations and services not found in the area.
The Kentuckiana Works Career Center, YMCA Child Care, Legal Aid, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Kentucky College of Barbering, UofL College of Dental for dental services, Restorative Justice, Volunteers of America, and other resources including like mental health services will have space on the campus.
"We're going to have Goodwill and our community partners bringing the resources that people need to be able to escape poverty, so that is going to be a powerful combination," said Goodwill of Kentucky president Amy Luttrell.
Groundbreaking for Goodwill Industries of Ky. Opportunity Campus. The 20 acre lot in the Parkland neighborhood will also be the new home of a $70 million @NortonHospital - here’s some of a Goodwill’s renderings. Thread for more on the partnership @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/dmuQtIoaFD— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) June 28, 2022
Norton also announced its new facility at the site will be called Norton West Louisville Hospital. It's the first hospital west of Ninth Atreet in more than a century.
The hospital will offer comprehensive services including primary care for adults and pediatrics, emergency room services, inpatient care, imaging services like X-rays and CT scans along with specialty care such as women's health, cardiology, neurology and endocrinology.
The site is expected to bring 200 jobs that are expected to pay an average of $59,000, and both Goodwill and Norton said they're committed to hiring at least 25 percent minority workers to fill those spots.
West Louisville is a nine-neighborhood community of 65,000 mainly African American residents. The median household income is $21,000, and there are limited employment opportunities.
Goodwill and Norton will host a series of community engagement opportunities for West Louisville residents to learn more about the project. The next one planned is on Tuesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center at 3029 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. For information, contact Allison Heidrich at allison.heidrich@goodwillky.org.
Goodwill's Opportunity Center is expected to be completed next year. The hospital is expected to open in 2024. For updates and to follow progress on the project, visit www.GoodwillWestLouisville.com.
