Norton Healthcare to open first, permanent drive-thru, walk-up facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare announced Friday that it will open the first of its kind, permanent drive-thru and walk-up facility.
The pandemic has put an emphasis on tele-health and the importance of drive-thru testing.
Services will include vaccines, COVID-19 testing, flu, strep, EKG and minor x-rays.
The express healthcare site is set to open this fall in the old Kmart site on Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.
"We still recognize the importance of that face-to-face, in the office visit on so many things. We're not saying this replaces it. We're saying this is an alternative, and for the right kind of visits and for the right kind of patient, this makes a whole lot of sense," says Russell Cox, President and CEO of Norton Healthcare. "We also are very cognizant of the fact that we are all very optimistic and hopeful that we don't have a spike, that we don't have any sort of resurgence, but if we do, Norton Healthcare wants to be ahead of the curve on this."
Walk-ins will also be accepted.
Norton Healthcare expects this facility to be the first of many.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.