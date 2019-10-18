LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville man accused of shooting and killing his father with a crossbow and seriously injuring his sister with a frying pan appeared in court Friday morning.
Gerald Beavers, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree assault. He showed little emotion as a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and a judge placed a $500,000 bond.
It started around 1 p.m. on Oct. 17. That's when police were sent to Petty Jay Court, in a subdivision just east of the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and Manner Dale Drive. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Beavers shot his father with a crossbow.
"He was a good man gone to soon," said Wendy Maddoc Wright, a former co-worker and friend of Gerry Beavers. "There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for anyone.
Beavers' sister was assaulted with a frying pan. And according to Beavers' arrest report, "he then strangled his sister to make her pass out so he could reload his crossbow and kill her." Police say her injuries were serious, but she is expected to survive.
"That kind of anger is beyond me," said Cathy Oliver, who lives hear the scene. "That's some really serious emotion there."
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released Beavers' identity on Friday. On Thursday, a statement from USA Cares identified Beavers, an U.S. Army veteran, as the director of career transition at the nonprofit:
“Not only was Gerry an employee of USA Cares, he was also a lifelong friend. We went to school together, served in the Army together, and worked at several organizations together," President and CEO of USA Cares, Trace Chesser, said in a statement to WDRB News. "Right before he joined USA Cares, he expressed to me that working with veterans and being able to create positive change in their lives was truly a dream job for him. I am thankful that he had the opportunity to do exactly that, and he will be missed dearly by all of us at USA Cares and by those who were blessed to know him.”
Southeast Christian Church, of which Gerry Beavers was a member, released a statement Friday:
"The Southeast Family is saddened by the tragic passing of Gerry Beavers. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Beavers’ Family and those impacted by this loss."
And Sullivan University, where Gerry Beavers' worked for six years, released a statement after his passing:
"The students, faculty and staff of Sullivan University are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Gerry Beavers. Gerry worked in Career Services leading efforts to help graduates transition to the workforce, and as an adjunct faculty member within the College of Business. Gerry worked for the university from September 2010 to September 2016. After accepting a new professional challenge outside of the university, Gerry remained connected to the university by attending events and visiting friends and colleagues on a regular basis. Everyone at Sullivan University will miss Gerry’s smile, his friendship, positive attitude and his remarkable contribution to the university. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."
Dr. Jay D. Marr
President/C.E.O.
Sullivan University (Louisville, Lexington, Fort Knox, Louisa, Carlisle, Mayfield, Online)
Police spent several hours looking for Gerald Beavers on Thursday, believing he was a "danger to the community" and may have been headed for North Carolina. But late Thursday afternoon, he was arrested in the Buechel area.
An automatic not guilty plea was entered on Beavers' behalf. He told the judge he is unemployed and had no plans to hire an attorney. Bond was set at $500,000.
Beavers is expected back in court Oct. 28.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.