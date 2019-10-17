LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one person has died after an assault that took place in east Louisville Thursday afternoon, and officers arrested the suspect.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, police were sent to Petty Jay Court, in a subdivision just east of the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and Manner Dale Drive, shortly after 1 p.m. 

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the suspect, 23-year-old Gerald Beavers III, shot his father with a crossbow. A second female victim was also assaulted with a frying pan.

Beavers' father died from his injuries, according to Mitchell.

Police spent several hours looking for Beavers, who they believed was a "danger to the community" and may be headed for North Carolina. But late Thursday afternoon, he was arrested.

This story will be updated.

