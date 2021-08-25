LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man arrested for a murder in the Highlands will need half a million dollars to get out of jail.
Larry Hinkle, 28, appeared before a judge Wednesday morning as a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Police say surveillance video showed him firing several shots at 29-year-old Derrick Robinson II on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue on Aug. 1.
Witnesses say Robinson returned fire. He was hit and died at University Hospital.
Hinkle's attorney says he has no criminal history beyond minor traffic offenses.
Previous stories:
- Goshen man charged with murder after fatal Bardstown Road shooting
- Coroner identifies man shot and killed in the Highlands early Sunday morning
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.