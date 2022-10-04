LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A domestic violence suspect, who is accused of attempted murder of Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies, was in court on Tuesday.
Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.
As Curtis faced a judge, his wife and son watched from the courtroom.
”I don't think he remembers anything that happened," said Tammy Curtis, Christopher Curtis' wife.
On Friday, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic violence call at Curtis' home on Ivy Avenue in Botland, Kentucky. Police say Curtis was irate, pulled a gun and opened fire on deputies.
At least one bullet hit veteran Deputy Bryan Adams in the arm.
"We're very lucky that it didn't go worse than what we did on Friday," said Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa.
The sheriff says there was also a school bus in the area and credits his officers for eliminating the threat.
"He stayed in the fight and then the other deputy, a rookie deputy, stayed in the fight and possibly saved a lot of lives,” said Pineiroa. "And it's probably one of the most dangerous situations or calls that a law enforcement officer answers.”
After taking Curtis into custody, Adams was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
"It's gonna take some time to heal, not only from his gun wounds but other things he's dealing with," Pineiroa said.
But Pineiroa said despite the dangers, he and his officers are committed to protect and serve their community. That's why he doesn't think the $500,000 cash bond is stiff enough in this case.
”We deal with situations like this all the time and we need to set precedents on the violence that is happening against law enforcement in today's society," said Pineiroa. "And one way to stop it is put a high bond and keep their a** in jail. I think the $500,000 is a low bond... especially after you attempt to kill a police officer.”
Family members say Curtis has head trauma from multiple car accidents and was recently diagnosed with early dementia.
"He says, 'I don't know what happened, but I don't know. He said, 'I can't remember anything. I remember waking up in jail, and that's the last thing I remembered,' Tammy Curtis said.
”I just want the community to know, they're portraying my husband like he's a monster, and he's not. He's a good guy. That's not who my husband is. I don't know who that person was on that particular Friday, but that wasn't my husband.”
Curtis' family says he belongs in a hospital — not a courtroom or jail.
”We love him to death. We want him to get the help he needs and for him to be taken care of,” said Michael Curtis, Christopher Curtis' son. "I've never known him to be anything like this. He's always helped me, he's always helped people. He has a heart of gold, deep down.”
”He needs to be in some kind of medical hospital where he'll get the help he needs," Tammy Curtis said.
But the Nelson County sheriff says there's no excuse.
"I'm glad he's still behind bars. There’s no excuse, even if you have medical issues or mental issues," Pineiroa said. "But that's for somebody else to judge.”
Curtis is scheduled to be back in court next week.
