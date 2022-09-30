LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital after being shot in Botland, Kentucky, near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon.
Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said two deputies were involved in a shooting at a home after responding to a domestic incident at a location that they've been to previously. One deputy was shot, and then taken to University of Louisville Hospital in downtown Louisville, where he remains.
Pineiroa said the deputy shot was 21 months away from retirement after serving for 18 years.
"He is going to be okay," Pineiroa said.
The suspect is in custody.
"He's not a stranger to our office and to our guys," Pineiroa said of the suspect in custody. "He's never pulled a firearm or anything like that."
Pineiroa said Kentucky State Police will investigate the shooting. The two deputies involved in the shooting will be on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
