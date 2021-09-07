LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular festival that was set to return to Louisville's East Market District this month has been canceled because of COVID concerns.
The festival had been scheduled for Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on East Market Street in NuLu. The event usually features a children’s activity area, vendor booths, local food vendors, craft brewers, and live music.
"Our festival is free and it typically draws a lot of families with children," NULU Business Association President Rick Murphy said in a news release. "We have no way to check for vaccination or Covid testing status."
The release states that the NULU Business Association looks forward to rescheduling the event for next September.
