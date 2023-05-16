LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newest addition to downtown Louisville's Whiskey Row opens this week.
Number 15 is set to open its doors on Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m. Located at 121 Main Street, the social hall has five floors to explore, and patrons can enjoy Kentucky-inspired food and drink menus.
Opening week will include four nights of live music on the main stage.
Number 15 will be open weekly, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Number 15 is an ode to Kentucky being the 15th state to join the nation.
