LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $675 million jackpot.
The numbers are: 2-24-34-53-58, with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2X.
To check your tickets, click here.
If someone hits the jackpot, the cash value is an estimated $340.9 million.
The jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn on Saturday.
Monday's jackpot is the ninth-highest in the history of the game.
No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
