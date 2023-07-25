LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Tuesday's estimated $820 million Mega Millions jackpot.
The numbers are: 3-5-6-44-61
Mega Ball: 25
Megaplier: 4X
To check your numbers, click here.
If someone hits the jackpot, the cash option is an estimated $418.3 million.
If no one hits the jackpot, it will grow again. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, July 28, at 11 p.m.
Tuesday's jackpot is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.
There hasn't been a winner since April 18, when the winning ticket was sold in New York.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold to support causes and retailer commissions. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.
