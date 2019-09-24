LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge ruled in favor of the Oldham County Police Department in an age discrimination lawsuit.
West Buechel Police Officer Dennis Clark, 65, claims Oldham County didn't hire him because of his age. But, the department says Clark provided false information and made inappropriate posts on Facebook. Another reason points to a training video in which Clark yells a swear word and talks about killing a suspect.
Clark served as a West Buechel Police officer for four years when he decided he wanted to return to the Oldham County Police Department, where he retired in 1995 after 22 years on the force. He said the Facebook posts were just meant to be funny and that police officers sometimes have a different sense of humor.
In May, Oldham County fought to get the lawsuit tossed out, but a judge later ruled that the lawsuit could move forward.
Oldham Circuit Court Judge Karen Conrad agreed that OCPD failed to hire Clark because of his past job performance with the department and because of negative remarks about his performance with West Buechel Police.
