LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's still about eight months until Kentucky Derby 150 but the official art has now been revealed.
Artist Wylie Caudill was chosen to be the official Derby 150 artist.
He was at Churchill Downs on Saturday creating some his works and signing only 150 of them.
Caudill is from Lexington and specializes in murals and large-scale pieces.
He said it took him a week to create the original painting which is a quick turnaround when it comes to his work.
"I just wanted to have fun with all the color but I wanted it to mean something, too," Caudill said. "It needed to be more than just beautiful, it needed to represent 150 years of history."
Saturday was the first of many signing events Caudill will take part in. Guests could also take photos with Derby and Oaks Trophies.
