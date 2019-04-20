LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at Keeneland have confirmed the death of a racehorse.
A spokesperson for the track says a state vet confirmed that Amandine was euthanized.
Marty McGee of the Daily Racing Form also tweeted about the horse's death saying, "Per
@keenelandracing stewards, Amandine suffered injuries during R8 on the turf course here yesterday that necessitated her euthanization. Extremely unfortunate. Stakes-winning British-bred 4yo filly was G1-placed."
Earlier this month, filly Cathedral Reader was also euthanized at the track following a race.
