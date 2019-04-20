KEENELAND - FILE .jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at Keeneland have confirmed the death of a racehorse.

A spokesperson for the track says a state vet confirmed that Amandine was euthanized.

Marty McGee of the Daily Racing Form also tweeted about the horse's death saying, "Per stewards, Amandine suffered injuries during R8 on the turf course here yesterday that necessitated her euthanization. Extremely unfortunate. Stakes-winning British-bred 4yo filly was G1-placed."

Earlier this month, filly Cathedral Reader was also euthanized at the track following a race.

