LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Sellersburg broke ground Monday on a multimillion-dollar road project that has been in the works since 2011.
Camp Run Parkway is being extended from County Road 311 to U.S. State Route 60.
The project is expected to have about 1,500 feet of roadway, lighting, landscaping and sidewalks.
INDOT is also involved in helping construct a new intersection and turning lanes.
To help with the expansion, private landowners donated more than 4 acres to the redevelopment commission.
Officials said the extension is an important step to redeveloping the town center.
"It's a live, work, play community," said Charlie Smith, town manager of Sellersburg. "You come down the parkway, you park on the street, you get out of your car ... The buildings are up on the sidewalk, maybe have a little patio or courtyard, places to eat, small businesses.
"You know it's a sense of community and we intended for it to be a walkable livable workable community here and we're excited about it."
The $4 million project is expected to be complete in 2022.
