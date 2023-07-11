LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of dollars were poured into just one building as part of an effort to bring downtown Louisville back to life.
A grand opening was held Tuesday at the 500W building on West Jefferson Street, formerly PNC Plaza, near Louisville Metro Hall and Jefferson Square Park.
The "Re-imagined Downtown Office Building" has a lounge, bar, rooftop terrace, meeting spaces, indoor golf simulators, a fitness center with Peloton bikes and more. It also houses Barista Parlor's first coffee shop in Louisville on the first floor.
Baird is one of the companies in the building.
"Be part of the solution to move forward to revitalize downtown because it's so critical to have a vibrant downtown hub," said Jim Allen, vice chair at Baird.
In total, the renovation cost $18 million.
