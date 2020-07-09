LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semitruck crashed into a stopped semitrailer Thursday morning in a construction zone in southern Indiana, killing an Ohio man.
Daniel Cosma, 41, of North Royalton, Ohio, died as he was trying to fix his vehicle.
Cosma was heading south on Interstate 65 just north of Seymour when he stopped his semitruck around 9:30 a.m. because of an apparent mechanical issue, police said.
Cosma stopped his truck in the right lane of the two-lane interstate because construction in the area has temporarily eliminated the interstate’s shoulders.
Cosma got out of his truck to work on it when another semitruck, driven by Donald Nicholl, 31, of Decatur, Georgia, crashed into Cosma’s semitrailer and pushed Cosma’s vehicle into Cosma.
Cosma was pronounced dead at the scene, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Nicholl was not injured.
The southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for nearly four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
