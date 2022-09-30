LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The St. James Court Art Show in Old Louisville is underway.
The show -- which is now in its 66th year and features more than 600 artists from around the country -- opened at 10 a.m. Friday, and continues until 6 p.m. The hours are the same on Saturday, and booths will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The artists who participate look forward to it all year, and they recognize the history and appreciate the craft. Artists like David Gomez.
"I have a series of space-themed artwork," Gomez said. "This one is about Mars and our quest for exploration outside of our planet."
Or Michele Strotman, who makes sure people know how to find her Crazy Chicken Lady Art.
"Nobody could remember my name, but they could remember the name of my artwork," Strotman said. "They always called me the crazy chicken lady."
She continued: "It's one of the most renowned shows in the country. I've heard about it all my life and the caliber of artists that are here makes me humble to be included."
Fund for the Arts President and CEO Andre Kimo Stone Guess, says the event is as much about the neighborhood as it is the artwork that's on display.
"Look at the beautiful backdrop, it's in the middle of a gorgeous neighborhood," Guess said. "Old Louisville has the largest contiguous group of Old Victorian homes in the entire country. The neighborhood itself is an art piece."
Guess said people who visit this year will have a chance to enjoy performance art as well.
"We are partnering with the St. James Court Art Show at the Fund for the Arts to bring a local performance village on the south green," Guess said. "We're going to have 17 different performances, every hour on the half-hour, starting at 1:30 today."
Performers will include members of the Louisville Orchestra, the Louisville Folk School, and performances from dance studios. Actors Theater of Louisville will also be there with a sneak preview of its new play. In all, more than 100 artists from 12 different organizations will be performing.
Mark Bird, a watercolor painter who has been part of the event for at least six decades, is back again this year. One of his watercolor paintings emblematic of the art show experience. It features the iconic St. James Court fountain and is titled, "St. James Court."
"This is the third in a series of fine art prints which we've entitled 'A Sense of Place.' And the series is all about the place: St. James Court," Bird explained.
"I have produced posters for this show way back to 1981. But this time and in the preceding two years we decided it's time we talk about and illustrate this beautiful place. This is why 600 artists come back to the St. James Court Art show, is to be nourished as artists by this magical place."
Interestingly, Bird's uncle, Malcolm Bird, founded the St. James Court Art Show in 1957, and Bird has never forgotten the day someone bought something he made when he was just 9 years old.
"I still remember that magical moment when that lady walked up and said she'd pay $5 for my painting. And I was hooked. Here I am -- I'm still here."
The event is rain or shine (unless there are severe storms). Dogs and other pets are not allowed.
More than 225,000 people are expected to attend.
