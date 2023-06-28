LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old National Bank opened its new branch in downtown Louisville months after the mass shooting in April that resulted in the death of six employees.

The bank moved from the Preston Pointe building to 400 West Market Street, once known as the Aegon Center. Old National Bank moved its new banking center to the first floor of the building, space previously occupied by Stock Yards Bank & Trust. The Commercial Banking, Wealth and Treasury Management team members temporarily moved into space on the 24th floor while a permanent space — 12,000 square feet on the 25th floor — is renovated.

Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt was also shot and is still recovering.

Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said the move was made out of respect for the team members lost and those affected.

"We mourn the losses and continue to support and care for the victims of the tragic event on April 10th," Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said in a news release last month. "Out of respect for the Old National team members lost and impacted, we have made the determination to move to a new downtown location."

The West Market branch is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

