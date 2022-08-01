LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's longest-running jailer is trading in his handcuffs for golf clubs.
Oldham County Jailer Mike Simpson retired Monday after 36 years working in the jail system. He helped design and build the county's recent $23 million facility and is also part of the Kentucky Jailer's Association.
Maj. Jeff Tindall will take over the duties.
"I am going to continue to stay involved here in my local county," Simpson said. "I am also a member of the La Grange Rotary, so that is going to keep me involved. I am going to be able to do things still and reach out to people and help others, and that really coincides with what I have been doing my entire career as the Oldham County jailer."
Simpson said he will now spend more time with his grandkids, playing golf and he eventually wants to go to Hawaii with his wife.
