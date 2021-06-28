LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It will be quiet in the skies over an Oldham County park this year because the county has decided to not hold it’s Fourth of July fireworks — and it’s not due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Usually on the Fourth of July, Wendell Moore Park is filled with thousands of people for the annual fireworks display. Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele says the cost is just too much and can be used elsewhere.
“We paid $12,000 at one time then it went up to $15,000 for the last few years and this year they asked for $17,000,” Voegele told WDRB News on Monday. The pyrotechnic company is one the county has used for the last several years.
Voegele spoke to magistrates in the fiscal court and they, too, thought the cost was not worth it.
“It's high, it's excessive, that is half a salary for a number of people that we have who work here,” he said.
A number of city jobs still need to be filled including seven in the roads department. The park will be open on the fourth for swimming, fishing, and picnics, but other than that — it will be quiet.
Voegele says a shorter, cheaper show would not be worth the hassle of traffic, parking, or for the vendors.
“I'd much rather use that money for salaries than to burn it up in 30 minutes in a fireworks show,” said Voegele.
But some vendors who would attend the fireworks every year are disappointed it’s not happening.
Darnell Durrett is a cook at Bully’s BBQ which is near the park. The staff would often set up for the fireworks but this year they will be closed.
“You got people in La Grange, Crestwood, Buckner, and people come from Louisville just to watch fireworks,” said Durrett. “I’m disappointed for the kids because some families ain't got the money to go out and buy fireworks.”
The $17,000 that would have been used for fireworks will now be used to hire more staff for the county. The county pays the entire price of the fireworks while many other counties split the cost with cities.
That is something Voegele said may happen next year. The county did have a fireworks show last year in the middle of the pandemic and paid $15,000.
Durrett says he feels bad for young families who look forward to the night every year — and for the vendors who rely on what the night can bring in.
“You got people that do the ice cream truck ... they lost money. It's a lose-lose situation,” said Durrett.
