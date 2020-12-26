LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified two men who died after a shooting late Wednesday night in Fern Creek.
The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Del Maria Way, which is near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Hurstbourne Parkway, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Officers responding to the scene found two men who had been shot. One man, identified Saturday as Rogelio Torres Garcia, 39, of Oldham County, died at the scene.
The other man, identified Saturday as Santiago Hernandez Robles, 37, also of Oldham County, was taken to University Hospital where he died early Thursday morning.
Police have not released any new information in regards to the investigation into the shooting. It is unclear whether or not there are any suspects in the case.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.