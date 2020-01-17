LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County Middle School teacher is going viral for busting a move in his classroom.
Math teacher Craig Smith has racked up more than 74,000 likes on a video welcoming his students back to the classroom in La Grange.
"First day back," Smith wrote on Tiktok. "Missed my kids so much I had to dance a little. Welcome back OCMS!"
Smith said he created the videos to find common ground with his students.
“I have always tried to stay in touch with current trends,” Smith told the New York Post. “I really only did this to help my relationship with my students.”
Smith received over 40,000 likes on another video of him dancing on TikTok.
