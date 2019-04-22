CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teenager suicide is not easy to talk about, but an Oldham County woman who lost her son to the epidemic said more conversations need to happen.
Wendy Carter is now sharing her story to help other families.
"I wish I knew seven years ago what I know now," said Carter, whose 19-year-old son Tyler struggled with depression. "I paid attention to Tyler. I got him the help when he was asking for it. I listened as much as I could.
"Tyler actually committed suicide in November 2012. He did leave us a note ... He felt that it was better off without him here, and that's just not the case."
Carter will serve on a panel at South Oldham High School, which is hosting a suicide prevention night Wednesday. Parents who attend can learn training to spot the warning signs and also speak with local mental health providers.
Other local families who have lost children to suicide will also share their experiences.
"(Suicide) is becoming an epidemic," Carter said. "That needs to stop, somehow."
That's why Carter is sharing the story of losing her son and her journey of learning more about mental health.
"If one positive thing can come out of something like this, it's to share my story as much as I can," she said. "Share Tyler's story, and stress that it can get better. The world is not better off without you. I hope kids always know that."
Carter wants families to ask questions.
"My goal with parents is to never take anything lightly. Like, if someone's feeling suicidal or telling you that they're depressed, it's not attention-seeking," she said. "And if it is attention-seeking, it's for a reason."
The event will be held in the South Oldham High School auditorium on from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday. It's free and open to the public.
