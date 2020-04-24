LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Olmstead Parks officials have implemented new measures to make sure visitors comply with social distancing guidance, as foot traffic has more than doubled during the pandemic.
Olmsted Parks installed eight social distancing stations at entrances and in high traffic areas at Cherokee, Seneca, Iroquois and Chickasaw parks. Each station has stickers placed 6 feet apart in every direction to help reinforce social distancing guidelines.
The city has closed in-park roads to cars to help people spread out.
