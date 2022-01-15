LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.
LMPD says around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot.
Police say he died at the scene. There are no suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online by clicking here.
