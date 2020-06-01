LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead following a shooting on 26th and Broadway by Dino's Food Mart in the Russell neighborhood.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says police and the National Guard were called to Dino's Food Mart at around 12:00 a.m. to help clear a large crowd that had gathered in the parking lot. Officers were met with gunfire while clearing the lot, according to Conrad. Both LMPD and the National Guard returned fire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are interviewing persons of interest and will continue to investigate the incident. No further information was given. Chief Conrad said LMPD will provide an update sometime on Monday after video is reviewed.
Conrad also addressed recent protests during the press conference saying, "I think it's very, very clear that many people do not trust the police. That is an issue that we're going to have to work on and work through for a long time."
