LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a house fire in Old Louisville near Central Park.
The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. Monday at a three-story apartment unit in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street, near West Magnolia Avenue.
When crews arrived they were able to evacuate several residents and put out the remainder of the fire. Some residents told WDRB that there was quite of bit of smoke inside the building. But officials said there was only minor damage to the building.
Louisville Fire and Rescue Major Bobby Cooper said the person who died was found on the second floor of the apartments.
“When the call was received by Metro Safe, there were several detectors going off in the background. Most of the detectors were in other departments. We can’t verify that there was a working smoke detector in the apartment where the fatality occurred," Cooper said.
Arson investigators have also been called to the scene.
The victim's name has not been released. There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.