LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager is dead, another is in critical condition after an early Thanksgiving morning shooting.
It happened around 2:30 Thursday morning.
Police say they responded to Heck's Lane near River Park Drive to reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a teenage male who had been shot several times. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.
Minutes later, police located another teen just blocks away on Dearborne Avenue.
That's where officers found a 15-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Police say both teens were shot at the same location on Hecks Lane. It is unclear how the second teen got to Dearborne Avenue.
Anyone with information, can call police.
