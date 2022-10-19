LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If there's a nuisance property attracting criminal activity or danger, neighbors may soon have a voice in shutting them down.
Right now, if there are complaints about a property involving shootings, drugs, thefts or other issues, the owner is cited by the department of codes and regulations.
An order to vacate may follow.
But if a new ordinance brought by Metro Council President David James passes, neighbors would be brought into the conversation and give input on how the property impacts them.
It unanimously passed through the committee on Wednesday.
