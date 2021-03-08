LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An architect, a pastor, business people, a several lawyers, a Jefferson County Public School bus driver and others. They're all ordinary people who will soon be tasked with building a new level of oversight and accountability on the Louisville Metro Police Department.
If approved by Metro Council, the 11 will serve on the city's new Civilian Review & Accountability Board, which will guide an independent inspector general in reviewing any LMPD disciplinary matters.
"The main goal for anyone on this board is to really seek truth, because when you get to truth, you get to justice," said Antonio Taylor, the JCPS bus driver nominated to the board. "This is just another way that I can provide not only representation for my people, but also a voice for the community at large."
The members will work with the inspector general to examine practices within the department, they'll review policies and SOPs, and they'll make recommendations to the mayor and council on how to improve LMPD's operations.
Jennifer Green, an executive at Yum! Brands nominated to the board, says its mission won't be anti-police.
"From my perspective, law enforcement has nothing to fear. The 99.9% officers who are going to work everyday with their hearts and minds in the right place, know that you have a partner and a friend in this board and in me," she said. "I think it's important for us all to enter into this space with no agendas."
Instead, Green says the board will target bad policing.
Other nominees include Scott Dickens, a lawyer and former chair of the LMPD Merit Board; Marianna Michael, a lawyer young professional; Stachelle Bussey, whose non-profit, Hope Buss, helps those in crisis; Kellie Watson, the Equity and Compliance Officer at MSD; Denise Sears, the leader of SOS International, a non-profit that meets critical health care needs; Charles Keyes, an architect and retired firefighter; Turney Berry, a tax lawyer who has a lot of community service experience; Rev. Barbara Haigler of Broadway Temple AME Zion; and Guillermo Sollano with Greater Art Solutions and La Casita Center.
"I think it’s important that we build the trust of our community in our government and our police department, and I think that as we look at the diversity of the nominees," said Rev. Haigler. "We just want people to feel that their police department — their government — is theirs."
While their faces and backgrounds may be diverse, the nominees WDRB News spoke with did have something in common: They're ready to serve, give back and heal a hurting city.
Metro Council is set to confirm the nominees in the coming weeks.
